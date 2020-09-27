Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar discuss fate of farm bills

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

However, both Pawar and Thackeray reportedly discussed about the controversial farm bills, whether these farm laws should be implemented in state or not.

The Congress and the NCP leaders had already cleared their stand of not supporting the farm act and even told that they will not implement in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has not yet clear its stand over the farm act, Pawar wants to understand the position of the Shiv Sena. Earlier also, Pawar met Thackeray and discussed this issue.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat also met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded not to implement the farm act in Maharashtra.

Thorat said that the present farm act is anti farmers and pro corporate that will create more Zamindars by giving enormous power to the corporate and private sector. "It will turn the farmers into slave on their own land. Besides, it has not given the guarantee of the minimum support price and no provision of actions against corporate if they fail to give MSP to farmers. We opposed this anti farmer law,” Thorat said. The Congress has also decided to meet the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by walking from Mantralaya to Raj Bhavan and submit the memorandum on Septermber 28.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated to Sukhbir Singh Badal President of Shiromani Akali Dal for its decision of pulling out from the National Democratic Front. “Congratulations to @Akali_Dal_ and MP @HarsimratBadal_ who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers! @officeofssbadal’ Pawar tweeted.

While his party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, slowly but surely major NDA partners are now moving out of the NDA. “The BJP does not believe in the idea of consensus and is hell bent on taking ahead it's capitalist agenda at the cost of farmers and laborers of the country. The BJP Government will soon hand over all key and even profit making PSUs to private players. The SAD has taken a conscious decision to walk out of the NDA and soon many more will follow,” Tapase said.

He added, “SAD has shown the courage to expose the misruling of the BJP signaling the imminent collapse of the NDA in time to come. The people of the country are now waking up to all the false promises of the BJP. The Govt. under the leadership of PM Modi ji has failed to live up to the aspirations of the common man....”