STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar discuss fate of farm bills

The Congress and the NCP leaders had already cleared their stand of not supporting the farm act and even told that they will not implement in Maharashtra.

Published: 27th September 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R)

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R) (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

However, both Pawar and Thackeray reportedly discussed about the controversial farm bills, whether these farm laws should be implemented in state or not.

The Congress and the NCP leaders had already cleared their stand of not supporting the farm act and even told that they will not implement in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has not yet clear its stand over the farm act, Pawar wants to understand the position of the Shiv Sena. Earlier also, Pawar met Thackeray and discussed this issue.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat also met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded not to implement the farm act in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis-Sanjay Raut meeting, will Shiv Sena and BJP come together in Maharashtra?

Thorat said that the present farm act is anti farmers and pro corporate that will create more Zamindars by giving enormous power to the corporate and private sector. "It will turn the farmers into slave on their own land. Besides, it has not given the guarantee of the minimum support price and no provision of actions against corporate if they fail to give MSP to farmers. We opposed this anti farmer law,” Thorat said. The Congress has also decided to meet the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by walking from Mantralaya to Raj Bhavan and submit the memorandum on Septermber 28.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated to Sukhbir Singh Badal President of Shiromani Akali Dal for its decision of pulling out from the National Democratic Front. “Congratulations to @Akali_Dal_ and MP @HarsimratBadal_ who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers! @officeofssbadal’ Pawar tweeted.

While his party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, slowly but surely major NDA partners are now moving out of the NDA. “The BJP does not believe in the idea of consensus and is hell bent on taking ahead it's capitalist agenda at the cost of farmers and laborers of the country. The BJP Government will soon hand over all key and even profit making PSUs to private players. The SAD has taken a conscious decision to walk out of the NDA and soon many more will follow,” Tapase said.

He added, “SAD has shown the courage to expose the misruling of the BJP signaling the imminent collapse of the NDA in time to come. The people of the country are now waking up to all the false promises of the BJP. The Govt. under the leadership of PM Modi ji has failed to live up to the aspirations of the common man....”

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Devendra Fadnavis Sanjay Raut BJP NCP Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra minimum support price farm bills farmers protest
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp