Monsoon to withdraw from north India in 2 days; season to end on above-normal note

Overall, the country has received 9 per cent more rainfall than normal until September 26, according to data.

Published: 27th September 2020 03:33 PM

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Some vehicles broke down in the water, affecting the traffic movement. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon is set to retreat from parts of north India in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, while data suggests that the rainy season is most likely to end on an above-normal note.



"Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas from September 28," the weather department said.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of private forecaster Skymet Weather, said rainfall has reduced considerably.

"The withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan is likely to start from tomorrow (Monday). It looks like monsoon will withdraw on an above-normal note," Palawat said.

Rainfall in the range of 96 to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) is considered as 'normal', while precipitation in the range of 104 to 110 per cent of the LPA is 'excess'.

Nine states have received excess rainfall, while 20 states have recorded normal precipitation, the data shows.

The official rainfall season in India is from June 1 to September 30. Monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 1, its normal onset date.

June recorded 17 per cent more rainfall, while July saw 10 per cent deficiency.

However, there was an excess rainfall in August -- the month recorded 27 per cent more rainfall than normal.

Parts of north India -- Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir --- have recorded deficient rainfall.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded high deficiency of rainfall this year.

Large parts of the country in west and south India, including Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, have received excess rainfall.

Sikkim is the only state to have received large excess rainfall.

