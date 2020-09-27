STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 36,000 COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths in central police forces: Data

As per the latest data accessed by PTI, these forces have recorded over 36,000 COVID-19 cases till now, out of which, 6,646 are active while rest of the personnel have recovered.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in central police forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs have gone over 36,000 with 128 personnel succumbing to the pandemic, according to a latest data.

The cases pertain to the seven forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

As per the latest data accessed by PTI, these forces have recorded over 36,000 COVID-19 cases till now, out of which, 6,646 are active while rest of the personnel have recovered.

The maximum cases at 10,636 have been recorded in the BSF, the country's largest border guarding force with about 2.5 lakh personnel.

This is followed by 10,602 cases in the largest paramilitary force CRPF and 6,466 cases in the CISF.

The BSF guards Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh, while CISF is the national civil aviation security force.

The ITBP has had 3,845 cases, SSB 3,684, NDRF 514 and NSG 250 coronavirus cases.

The ITBP guards the 3,488 kms long India-China LAC, while the SSB mans open Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

The NDRF is the central disaster contingency force and NSG is the federal counter-terrorist and counter-hijack combat commandos force.

The data shows that in all these forces, the recoveries are much more than the active cases.

A total of 128 personnel of these forces have lost their lives to coronavirus infection.

The maximum 52 deaths have been reported in the CRPF, 29 in BSF, 28 in CISF and nine each in ITBP and SSB.

One death has taken place in NDRF.

These forces are on active duty and hence, the COVID-19 infection numbers are continuing.

All those who join duty from leave are being put in mandatory quarantine and the infected are sent for medical care and isolation, a senior officer said.

These forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISF CRPF ITBP SSB NSG BSF Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp