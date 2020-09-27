STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesters torch vehicle, vandalise property on fourth day of Dungarpur agitation

An official of Dungarpur police control room said a pickup van was torched in Ransagar area at around 3 am on Sunday.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:51 PM

The protesters blocking Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The situation in Rajasthan's Dungarpur remained tense on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as a group of protesters torched a pickup van and vandalised property.

Violence erupted in the region on Thursday when the candidates of teachers recruitment examination-2018 blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with ST candidates.

The violence continued on Friday and Saturday, when one man was shot dead.

An official of Dungarpur police control room said a pickup van was torched in Ransagar area at around 3 am on Sunday.

There were also reports of protesters entering residential areas. A police official deployed in Dungarpur said the situation is tense and efforts are being made to restore the law and order.

The protestors have so far torched over 25 vehicles, ransacked several shops, hotels and a petrol pump, he said.

A man was killed in firing during the violent protests on Saturday.

However, police said it was not confirmed whether the man was killed in police firing or was hit by one of the bullets fired by the protesters.

More from Nation.
