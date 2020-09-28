STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam: One dead, 3.18 lakh affected in third wave of floods

The floodwater damaged some roads and bridges and standing crop in areas of 13,463 hectares, the ASDMA said in a report.

Published: 28th September 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One person died on Monday in the third wave of the floods in Assam that affected nearly 3.18 lakh people.

The death occurred at Raha in Nagaon district. With this, so far 119 people lost their lives in the deluge this year. Twenty-six others were killed in rain-triggered landslides.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 389 villages and localities across 13 districts were affected. The affected districts were Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and West Karbi Anglong.

Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Kopili, and Jia Bharali were flowing above the danger level at some places. The floodwater damaged some roads and bridges and standing crops in areas of 13,463 hectares, the ASDMA said in a report.

The authorities set up 13 relief camps in Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Tinsukia, and West Karbi Anglong districts. The State Disaster Response Force was among the agencies engaged in the rescue operations.

