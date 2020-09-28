STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm laws: Amarinder to hold sit-in protests in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

Protests by farmers against the three farm bills have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab, Haryana, along with other states in the country.

Published: 28th September 2020

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a sit-in on Monday at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, against the three farm bills passed by the Parliament.

The three farm bills passed by both the houses of the Parliament had recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Protests by farmers against the three farm bills have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab, Haryana, along with other states in the country.

The Bills that have now become acts are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi by 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress.

The workers had brought the tractor to the site on a truck.

The group of people gathered at the spot raised slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).

