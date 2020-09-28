STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah calls up Sukhbir Singh Badal, hails his stand against farm bills

The SAD on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm legislations and the non-inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called up SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and praised him for taking a stand against the farm bills.

The NC chief also backed the Shiromani Akali Dal's demand for inclusion of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier in the day, given his assent to the contentious farm legislations and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill which provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages, in addition to Urdu and English.

The SAD on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm legislations and the non-inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

Praising the "courageous and principled stand" taken by the SAD, the NC chief said: "In doing so, you are not only living up to the glorious legacy of your party but have also provided a ray of hope to the farmers and other beleaguered sections of society in the country".

According to a statement issued by the SAD here, Abdullah said that he was proud of his "long association with the Akali movements as a regional party committed to the setting up of a genuinely federal structure in the country."

"No one in the country has fought for farmers like the Akalis always have and it is great to see you holding that flag aloft," said the statement quoting Abdullah.

Abdullah expressed complete support and solidarity with the SAD in its fight for justice for farmers and the status of Punjabi language in Jammu and Kashmir.

Badal thanked Abdullah for his support and blessings.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Sukhbir Singh Badal National Conference SAD NDA Farm Bills
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp