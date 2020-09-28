Gangster escorted by cops dies as car 'overturns' after hitting Nilgai in MP

By PTI

GUNA: A gangster, who was being brought to Lucknow from Mumbai, died when the vehicle overturned after being hit by a 'nilgai' in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Monday.

A Lucknow police team had gone to Mumbai on Friday and nabbed Feroz Khan, who is booked under the Gangsters Act, from Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai, an officer said.

They were returning with Khan when the accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Gwalior-Betul National Highway near Pakhriapura toll in Chanchoda area, around 150 km north of Bhopal, Guna Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The rear side of the Innova was hit by a 'nilgai' (blue bull) and overturned.

Khan suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey.

Four others, including two police personnel, were also injured and admitted to a hospital. They were discharged on Monday, the commissioner said.

A resident of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, Khan had several cases, including under the Gangsgters Act, against him, Pandey said.

The body of the gangster has been sent to Bhopal for post-mortem. It will be brought to Bahraich either on Monday night or Tuesday morning, he added.