Heroin worth Rs 25 crore seized in Assam, one held

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Over five kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore was recovered from Karbi Anglong district in Assam and one person held in this connection, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Monday.

The operation was part of the ongoing action against the drug smuggling activities in the state, he said.

"The @karbianglongpol (Karbi Anglong police) last night seized a whopping 5kgs of Heroin at Assam Nagaland border. Kudos to the team," the director-general of police said, adding that this was the biggest blow to drug peddlers.

Ismail Ali, son of Akabor Ali, has been taken into custody in the case, he said.

The market value of 5.05 kg of heroin recovered is estimated at Rs 25 crore, he added.