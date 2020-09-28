Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to RIMS

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister, who underwent a COVID-19 test after he complained of cold, cough and breathing problems, was found to be positive on Monday.

Mahto had hit the headlines recently for gifting cards to state toppers of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The minister, who himself is completing his schooling at the moment, also promised to adopt toppers from the next year so that they can finish their studies without any hurdle.

The minister was in his home constituency Bokaro from where he was rushed to RIMS by a special 108 ambulance.

“Friends, I am a bit unwell for the last few days and going to RIMS for treatment due to which all my programmes remains cancelled,” said Mahto on his Twitter handle.

Mahto is also said to have recorded a drop in oxygen level due to which he was rushed to the Trauma Centre of RIMS on Monday.