STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ladakh may get back land, job protection guarantees under Article 35A

MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will be in Ladakh on a two-day tour starting on Monday to hold further discussions on the issue. 

Published: 28th September 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and G Kishan Reddy address a press conference along with a group of Ladakhi leaders who withdrew the boycott call. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ladakh may get back the protection in jobs and land that were guaranteed to the erstwhile state of J&K under Article 35A.

This was indicated by a delegation of political representatives from Ladakh on Sunday who withdrew their call to boycott the upcoming hill council elections a day after holding talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The government said it was open to discussing protection available under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution and other provisions of the constitution to Ladakh, adding that all issues of people of Ladakh concerning language, demography, ethnicity, land and jobs will be considered positively.

Shah assured the delegation that the Centre would explore all avenues towards this objective including under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju

The delegation of the People’s Movement for Constitutional Safeguard Under Sixth Schedule for Ladakh was assured that the Centre is committed to empowering the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) of Leh and Kargil and would protect the interests of the people of the Union Territory. 

MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will be in Ladakh on a two-day tour starting on Monday to hold further discussions on the issue. 

The People’s Movement, a platform representing various politicians and groups, had on September 22 decided to boycott the upcoming LAHDC polls over their demands for bringing Ladakh under the ambit of provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

It has been seeking the empowerment of the autonomous bodies similar to the Bodo Territorial Council in Assam.

In a joint statement, former Ladakh MPs Thiksay Rinpoche and Thupstan Chhewang, former J&K minister Chhering Dorje and Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and G Kishan Reddy said a dialogue between a larger Ladakhi delegation comprising representatives from Leh and Kargil districts under the aegis of People’s Movement for constitutional safeguard under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh and the Home ministry would commence after 15 days of the culmination of LAHDC, Leh elections, scheduled for October 16.

“Any decision in this connection would be in consultation with the representatives from Leh and Kargil,” it read.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 35A Amit Shah Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp