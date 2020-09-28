STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only 50% fees to be paid during admission to law varsities: Consortium

The announcement by the consortium comes at the heels of the CLAT 2020 examination that was held across 300 centres in the country.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hidayatullah National Law University

Hidayatullah National Law University in Raipur. (Photo| EPS)

By Pearl Maria DSouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consortium of National Law Universities has also resolved that instead of collecting fees for the entire year which is the usual practice, in view of Covid-19 hardship, only a 50 per cent fee shall be paid at the time of admission in different National Law Universities.

Candidates will be given an option to revise their preferences of NLUs if they so desire.

The announcement by the consortium comes at the heels of the CLAT 2020 examination that was held across 300 centres in the country.

Amid the Karnataka Bandh called for by farmers and other associations, the Consortium of National Law Universities held its entrance examination CLAT across 18 centres in the state on Monday.

Of the total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020, 78.9 percent appeared for the examination on Monday. This was lesser than the standalone entrance examination NLAT held by the National Law School of India University  (NLSIU) earlier this month. NLAT had a 94 percent attendance for its undergraduate admissions and 97 percent admission for pos graduate admissions.  The examination, however, was invalidated by the Supreme Court and aspirants to the top law college were mandated to apply through the consortium's test CLAT.

Centre Observers appointed by the Consortium have not reported any technical glitch. Students were given a chance to review their answers and no negative marks for not attempting any question. said a note by the consortium.

The Consortium also reduced the number of questions for CLAT (UG) from 200 to 150. This year CLAT was Comprehension based and the students were given paragraphs and questions were asked on the subjects mentioned in the paragraphs and the related context or information. To help students familiarize themselves with the new pattern of CLAT, a number of mocks were conducted and the first-time videos were uploaded on the Consortium website giving them tips about how to prepare for CLAT-2020.

CLAT 2020 which was originally scheduled in May 2020, was finally postponed to September 28. The test was supposed to be conducted in pen and paper mode was conducted online due to Covid-19. As many as 300 centers were allocated for the purpose across the country.

All centres were provided with the isolation labs where candidates who had a high fever or other symptoms of Covid-19 were accommodated and allowed to take the test. In isolation Labs, the Invigilators were mandatorily required to be in PPE. Fortunately, very few insolation rooms were actually used, said the consortium in a note.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CLAT 2020 National Law Universities NLU
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp