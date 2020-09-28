Only 50% fees to be paid during admission to law varsities: Consortium

Pearl Maria DSouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consortium of National Law Universities has also resolved that instead of collecting fees for the entire year which is the usual practice, in view of Covid-19 hardship, only a 50 per cent fee shall be paid at the time of admission in different National Law Universities.

Candidates will be given an option to revise their preferences of NLUs if they so desire.

The announcement by the consortium comes at the heels of the CLAT 2020 examination that was held across 300 centres in the country.

Amid the Karnataka Bandh called for by farmers and other associations, the Consortium of National Law Universities held its entrance examination CLAT across 18 centres in the state on Monday.

Of the total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020, 78.9 percent appeared for the examination on Monday. This was lesser than the standalone entrance examination NLAT held by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) earlier this month. NLAT had a 94 percent attendance for its undergraduate admissions and 97 percent admission for pos graduate admissions. The examination, however, was invalidated by the Supreme Court and aspirants to the top law college were mandated to apply through the consortium's test CLAT.

Centre Observers appointed by the Consortium have not reported any technical glitch. Students were given a chance to review their answers and no negative marks for not attempting any question. said a note by the consortium.

The Consortium also reduced the number of questions for CLAT (UG) from 200 to 150. This year CLAT was Comprehension based and the students were given paragraphs and questions were asked on the subjects mentioned in the paragraphs and the related context or information. To help students familiarize themselves with the new pattern of CLAT, a number of mocks were conducted and the first-time videos were uploaded on the Consortium website giving them tips about how to prepare for CLAT-2020.

CLAT 2020 which was originally scheduled in May 2020, was finally postponed to September 28. The test was supposed to be conducted in pen and paper mode was conducted online due to Covid-19. As many as 300 centers were allocated for the purpose across the country.

All centres were provided with the isolation labs where candidates who had a high fever or other symptoms of Covid-19 were accommodated and allowed to take the test. In isolation Labs, the Invigilators were mandatorily required to be in PPE. Fortunately, very few insolation rooms were actually used, said the consortium in a note.