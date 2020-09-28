STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 30 security personnel among 43 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

A Border Road Organisation (BRO) staffer was also diagnosed with the infection.

Published: 28th September 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

AIZWAL: At least 43 people, including 34 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 1,908, a statement said on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 37 were reported from Aizawl district and six from Lunglei, it said.

Thirty-four security personnel - 16 from Assam Rifles and 18 from Border Security Force - have contracted the disease and they have been quarantined, the statement issued by the Information and Public Relation Department said.

A Border Road Organisation (BRO) staffer was also diagnosed with the infection. All the patients are asymptomatic, it said.

According to the statement, 32 of the 43 new patients have recently returned to Mizoram from other parts of the country.

The state now has 535 active cases, while 1,373 people have recovered from the disease.

The state health department conducted 74,326 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.

TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
