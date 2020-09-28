STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea in Delhi HC claims AAP MLA Preeti Tomar furnished false educational qualifications

The petition, filed through advocate Anil Soni, further alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA was not even a graduate.

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea was on Monday moved in the Delhi High Court challenging AAP MLA Preeti Tomar's election from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency on the ground that she allegedly gave false declaration about her educational qualifications in her nomination form.

Preeti Tomar is the wife of Jitender Singh Tomar, a former cabinet minister in the Delhi government, who was found guilty by the high court of furnishing a fake degree in his election nomination of 2015 and his election as AAP MLA that year was set aside.

The present election petition, moved by Tri Nagar constituent Naveen Parashar, alleges that Preeti Tomar misrepresented herself to be a "MSc and BEd passed" and "thus, was successful in exercising undue influence over the voters, which amounts to corrupt practice within the meaning of the Representation of the Peoples Act".

The petition, filed through advocate Anil Soni, further alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA was not even a graduate.

The plea alleges that Chaudhary Charan Singh University, from where the AAP MLA claims to have completed her BEd in 1994, did not have that course in that year.

