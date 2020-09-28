Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Police boosting troops’ morale in Maoist hotbed

As part of the multi-pronged strategy involving security and development-related measures executed in the Bastar zone, the senior police officials are now also visiting the base camps situated in the hostile Maoist hotbed areas to interact with the troops. Besides gaining the first-hand experience of the ground situation, the Special DG (anti-Maoist operation) Ashok Juneja, Bastar IG Sunderraj P and the respective district police chiefs are focussing to resolve the issues faced by the forces, evaluating connectivity, infrastructure, intelligence gathering, civic action programme among others.

Mobile health facilities in urban slums

The slum areas of as many as 14 municipal corporations of Chhattisgarh will access the doorstep delivery of health facilities. A committee constituted to implement the Mukhyamantri Shahari Slum Swasthya Yojna, through the urban administration department, has recommended disbursing `55 crore for the scheme. The residents of urban slum areas will access better health facilities through mobile medical units along with free diagnosis and medicines, said Chief Secretary R P Mandal, who heads the committee. “People in slum areas staying indoors or failing to visit a hospital for various ailments should not suffer. Such services at the behest of the chief minister will serve the needy people,” he added.

Mohalla Classes taking education forward

Amidst lockdown and unlock phases, the primary and middle school children in the government schools are getting their education via Mohalla Classes and the online portal ‘Padhai Tuhar Dwar’. “It’s heartening to see the committed teachers and community coming forward to support Mohalla classes across the state. Extensive innovative activities are happening in such classes following the norms specified as Covid-19 guidelines. Over 80% of students are getting their education from attending the Mohalla and online classes.

CRPF’s Fit India Freedom Run

The premier paramilitary CRPF has set a target to accomplish one crore kilometre of run and walk under its ongoing ‘Fit India Freedom Run’. The Run is being organised in pursuance to the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry. The event began on September 1 and will continue till October 2. It’s been witnessing enthusiastic participation by CRPF officials, personnel and their family members. The CRPF IG Prakash D affirmed that remaining fit by incorporating physical activities is crucial for anybody to accomplish their goals. For CRPF, every day is an opportunity to remain active.

