STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

T-90 tanks near LAC as Indian Army gears up for winter

The troops have to maintain combat readiness through the treacherous winter of around four months, military sources said.

Published: 28th September 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Army vehicles moving towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tension with China, in Leh

Army vehicles moving towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tension with China, in Leh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has rushed tanks, heavy weaponry and ammunition, apart from fuel, food and other essential winter supplies to high-altitude areas in eastern Ladakh, as it expects the stand-off with China to stretch through the winter months. 

​The troops have to maintain combat readiness through the treacherous winter of around four months, military sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, aided by a group of top commanders, has been personally involved in planning and overseeing the implementation of the mammoth exercise that began in mid-July and is nearing completion. 

A significant number of T-90 and T-72 tanks, artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles were flown into various sensitive areas including Chushul and Demchock sectors as part of the logistics operation, the sources said.

The Army has also transported large quantities of clothes, tents, food items, communication equipment, fuel, heaters and other supplies to army personnel deployed at forward posts and mountain passes at the height of over 16,000 feet. 

“By far it is the biggest logistics operation that has been implemented in Ladakh post Independence. Its scale is humongous,” a senior military official said.

To deal with any Chinese misadventure, India has deployed over three additional Army divisions in eastern Ladakh where the temperature fluctuates between minus five to minus 25 degrees Celsius from October to January. 

The sources said India imported winter clothing and gear from a couple of countries in Europe and they have already been supplied to the troops in eastern Ladakh. Almost all transport aircraft and helicopters of the IAF were used to transport the essentials.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army LAC MM Naravane
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp