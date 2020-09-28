Two drown after bike falls in river in Indore

By PTI

INDORE: Two persons drowned after their motorcycle fell into the Kshipra river in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when four persons were travelling on the two-wheeler, Khudail police station in-charge Rupesh Dube said.

While the motorcycle was crossing a bridge, which did not have any railings, near Semalyachau village, the vehicle fell into the river, he said.

Villagers rescued a three-year-old girl and a man while two others drowned, he said.

The bodies of the two victims, aged between 45 and 50, were fished out of the river on Monday, the official said.