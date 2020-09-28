STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will be painful if JD(U) gives ticket to ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey: Congress

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Fadnavis is his partys poll in-charge in Bihar, where elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD U in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna Sunday Sept. 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said it will be quite painful if the JD(U) gives poll ticket to former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey "who had insulted Mumbai Police", at a time when Devendra Fadnavis is BJPs election in-charge in the eastern state.

A lot of questions will be asked by people of Maharashtra if former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis does not oppose Pandey getting candidature, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said on Twitter.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Fadnavis is his partys poll in-charge in Bihar, where elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in that state.

Former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey, who strongly defended Nitish Kumar on the issue of institution of a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, joined the state's ruling JD(U) on Sunday amid indications that he would contest the state Assembly polls.

"It will be quite painful if BJPs ally JD(U) gives ticket to @ips_gupteshwar, who had insulted Mumbai Police and defamed Maharashtra, at a time when Devendra Fadnavisji is BJPs Bihar in-charge," Sawant tweeted.

"People of Mahrashtra will ask several questions if Fadnavisji does not oppose it staunchly," he added.

Pandey was in the headlines while the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar were engaged in a tug of war over the investigation into Rajput's death.

He had publicly denounced the Mumbai municipal authorities for quarantining Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who went to Mumbai for heading the probe into the case after an FIR was lodged by Rajputs father, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others of abetting the actor's suicide.

He had also demanded a CBI probe into the death of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June14 this year.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gupteshwar Pandey Congress JDU Bihar Police Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp