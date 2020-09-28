STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will undertake agitation, legal recourse against farm laws: Amarinder

The Punjab CM said he will be consulting with lawyers to work out the legal course of action for challenging the unconstitutional laws in the Supreme Court.
 

Published: 28th September 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Amarinder Singh and others protesting against the farm laws at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh, on Monday (Photo | Twitter/@capt_amarinder)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/KHATKAR KALAN: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said that agitation and legal recourse will have to be undertaken simultaneously to force the Centre to rethink its decision. 

The Congress in Punjab would seek Rahul Gandhi’s support in leading a nationwide struggle against these legislations, the CM said. 

Amarinder sat on a dharna at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh, in protest against the new farm legislations. He said he will be consulting with lawyers to work out the legal course of action for challenging the unconstitutional laws in the Supreme Court.

Terming the new legislations "a total violation of the nation’s federal structure," the Chief Minister described the enactment of the farm bills as a black day for Punjab. Amarinder made it clear that the verbal assurances of the Centre on MSP could not be trusted. “When they can break constitutional guarantees who can trust their verbal assurance,” he remarked, questioning why MSP had not been made a constitutional right of the farmers in these Acts.

Asserting that he does not want Punjab’s youth and farmers to take to arms to fight for their right to live, Amarinder warned that these new laws will endanger the security of the border state, as Pakistan’s ISI was always on the lookout for opportunities to foment trouble.

He slammed the "step-motherly" treatment meted out to Punjab’s farmers to make big corporates such as the Adanis happy. "Will the Adanis subsidise food for poor Indians?”  These laws will spell the death-knell for the PDS system, apart from ruining Punjab and its farmers, he added.

ALSO READ | Kerala Congress MP moves Supreme Court against newly enacted farm law

Amarinder said those sitting at the Centre clearly knew nothing about agriculture. The farm laws are a bid to destroy the time-tested farmer-Arhtiya relations. The small farmers, whom his government had been trying to help over the past 3.5 years and who constitute more than 70% of the farming community,
would be the worst-affected, he added. 

In response to a question, he made it clear that the Punjab Congress manifesto spoke about widening the scope of the APMC Act and setting up hundreds of new Mandis/Yards to enable easy access to farmers.

He stressed the need for all to rise above politics to fight the Centre’s dangerous laws unitedly. The fight at present was between the farmers and the central government. In fact, all the powers of the states were being usurped by the Centre. “We have nothing left except excise from liquor sales during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and all that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would say is that it’s an act of God,” he quipped.

"Centre was asking why farmers in Punjab were protesting. What else should they do? Distribute ladoos? Punjab’s farmers had not only fed the nation through the years but also made India self-sufficient in food grains," said the Chief Minister, adding that with the funds flow to the Mandi Board also getting affected by these laws. The development work in villages will also come to a standstill.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, who was accompanying Amarinder Singh, announced a signature campaign beginning on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) to collect two crore signatures of farmers against the new farm laws. These will be submitted to the President on November 14 to coincide with Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, he said, adding that Kisan Sammelans would also be organized to take the fight to its logical conclusion.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws farm bills Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh farmers protest
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp