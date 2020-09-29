STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2G scam: HC allows CBI, ED pleas for early hearing on appeals

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on the appeals challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2:30 PM.

The probe agencies have sought early hearing of their 'leave to appeal', listed for October 12.

Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam.

The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.

