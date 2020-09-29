STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad HC expresses concern over sub-standard masks, seeks guidelines from ICMR

The matter was listed for further hearing in the High Court on September 30. This comes even as not wearing masks is a violation of COVID-19 norms and can attract fines.

Published: 29th September 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the sale of sub-standard quality face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and sought guidelines in the matter from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

A division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar, hearing a suo moto public interest litigation to address COVID-19 related issues, also expressed displeasure over police officials not wearing face masks.

As of now, there are a total number of 53,953 active COVID-19 cases in the State, while 3,31,270 have been cured after treatment and 5,652 others have lost their lives to the virus. 

