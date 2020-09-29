STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan definitely the CM candidate of LJP, says Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi

Published: 29th September 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo| Parveen Negi/ ENS)

By ANI

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan should be the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and the party should fight on 143 seats, said LJP national general secretary, Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi on Tuesday.

This comes amid reports of confusion in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing in the state.

Kaifi, however, said that he has made Chirag Paswan aware of the demands being raised by the party workers and members.

"Chirag Paswan is definitely the Chief Minister candidate of our party, there is no doubt about it. The leaders, workers in our party are of the same opinion," Kaifi told ANI here.

"The party members also believe that we should fight on at least 143 seats in the elections. I too would urge the party to fight on these many seats," he added.

He further said that Chirag Paswan's decision in this matter would be a final one and it would come shortly.

Earlier, BJP had clarified that the NDA would go in the elections under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections in the state will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The reesults will be declared on November 10, the Election Commission had announced last week.

