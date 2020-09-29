STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh has reported 14,748 COVID-19 cases so far and 179 deaths due to the disease.

Published: 29th September 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

SHIMLA: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Indu Goswami on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said she has isolated herself at home.

In a tweet in Hindi, Goswami said she had met BJP leader Sandeepni Bhardwaj six days ago in Delhi and got herself tested for COVID-19 after learning that he had tested positive for the disease.

"I have isolated myself at home," she said. "I request all those who came in contact with me in the last six days to isolate themselves and follow all rules and guidelines issued by the health department," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 14,748 COVID-19 cases so far and 179 deaths due to the disease. The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,573, according to health department data.

