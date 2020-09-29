STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CAG lauds Bengal for 99% expenditure, 100% receipt reconciliation

CAG Accountant General said, the feat was possible due to your active involvement in the entire process.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: At a time when West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern over alleged fiscal irregularities, the state Finance Department has earned the appreciation of the office of the CAG for achieving 99.62 per cent expenditure reconciliation and 100 per cent receipt reconciliation of its transactions for the 2019-20 fiscal.

In a recent communication to the department, CAG Accountant General (Administration) and ITSM, Rahul Kumar, said the feat "was possible due to your active involvement in the entire process, which has also been appreciated by the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India".

"I am pleased to inform (you) that for the first time this office has achieved 99.62 per cent expenditure reconciliation and 100 per cent receipt reconciliation of the departmental transactions for the year 2019-20 through the login facility available in this office website," Kumar wrote in his letter to the additional chief secretary of the state Finance Department.

"This will definitely ensure correct and complete depiction of the receipts and expenditure figures in the finance accounts of the Government of West Bengal," the official wrote.

The letter also gave a proposal to initiate a quarterly reconciliation process and instruct all the departmental offices to complete the reconciliation process at the earliest for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

"Now, for the reconciliation of the current fiscal year, it is proposed to initiate a quarterly reconciliation process. Accordingly, the receipts and expenditure figures for the first quarter of 2020-21 have already been uploaded on the website under the departmental login. Please instruct all the departmental office(s) to complete the reconciliation process at (an) early date," the letter read.

The official also urged the department to disclose two sets of information -- one for "loans and advance given by the government" and the other for "investment made by the government" -- in two separate statements.

"However, currently both the statements are limited in true and fair depiction to the extent of information that is awaited from the departmental offices. To address the issue, this office has developed two separate modules in departmental login where departmental officers can upload the terms and conditions of the loan and investment details," he wrote, directing to upload the same for the 2019-20 fiscal by September 30.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG Bengal govt
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp