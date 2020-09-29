STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP will fight among each other and break up: Maharashtra BJP chief

Chandrakant Patil said his party cannot form a government with either of the three parties in the ruling coalition, but that they are acting as an active Opposition.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Days after a meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the three parties in the ruling coalition -- the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP -- will fight among each other and break up.

"They (Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP) will fight among each other and break up. What will happen next? Mid-term election. It is my analysis, it is not necessary that this will happen," Patil told ANI.

He, however, clarified that Raut had asked Fadnavis for an interview in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' and that's why they met

"I said yesterday (Monday) that they'll sit together to see the questions, to rule out anything controversial. No political discussion, however, took place as it was never the purpose," he added.

On chances of the BJP again joining hands with the Shiv Sena, Patil said his party cannot form a government with either of the three parties in the ruling coalition, but that they are acting as an active Opposition.

"As the party's state chief, I'd like to clarify that there is no proposal to form a government with the Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress. We are playing the role of an active Opposition. But those three can't stay together," Patil said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet the Shiv Sena MLAs from Konkan at 4 pm on Tuesday.  

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra politics
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp