Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP will fight among each other and break up: Maharashtra BJP chief

By ANI

MUMBAI: Days after a meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the three parties in the ruling coalition -- the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP -- will fight among each other and break up.

"They (Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP) will fight among each other and break up. What will happen next? Mid-term election. It is my analysis, it is not necessary that this will happen," Patil told ANI.

He, however, clarified that Raut had asked Fadnavis for an interview in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' and that's why they met

"I said yesterday (Monday) that they'll sit together to see the questions, to rule out anything controversial. No political discussion, however, took place as it was never the purpose," he added.

On chances of the BJP again joining hands with the Shiv Sena, Patil said his party cannot form a government with either of the three parties in the ruling coalition, but that they are acting as an active Opposition.

"As the party's state chief, I'd like to clarify that there is no proposal to form a government with the Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress. We are playing the role of an active Opposition. But those three can't stay together," Patil said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet the Shiv Sena MLAs from Konkan at 4 pm on Tuesday.