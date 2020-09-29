Farm laws: Congress misleading people, doing drama to gain publicity, claims BJP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the burning of a tractor near India Gate by Congress workers, the BJP on Monday said that the whole “drama” was aimed at “gaining publicity”.

Condemning the incident, several senior BJP leaders hit out at the Congress and accused the opposition of “misleading” the farmers over the new farm laws.

“Bringing a tractor in a truck and then burning it at India Gate is a drama enacted by the Congress and we condemn it. It has been trying to do politics in the name of farmers, and it has been unmasked. It has enacted a drama for publicity,” Javadekar said.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the Congress is “expert in burning things”.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya said, “Our farmers worship the tools they use for farming. No real farmer ever burns his tractor. If at all the Youth Congress wanted to show their support for farmers, they could have donated the tractor to a poor farmer instead of burning it. But how can they? Destroying is all they know.”

BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against the members and workers of the Congress party alleging “dangerous conspiracy to ferment violence by spreading rumours”.

In the complaint, he alleged, that the congress party workers came with ill intention to create nuisance and various offences at Rajpath in the name of protest. “The Congress and other parties are involved with each other and tried to intentionally cause unrest, hatred among citizens of India and provoke disaffection among masses towards central government,” said Bakshi.