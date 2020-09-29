Flood situation improves in Assam; heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday though one more person died in the deluge while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recorded heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the conditions for further withdrawal of southwest-monsoon from most parts of north India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, are becoming favourable.

The late withdrawal of monsoon and associated stagnant winds are also likely to influence Delhi's air quality negatively by the weekend, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase over northeastern states from October 1 with fairly widespread and isolated heavy falls over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during October 1 to 3.

In Assam, with the death of one person in Biswanath district, the total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents this year rose to 120.

In the bulletin, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that 2,78,979 people of 458 villages in 12 districts are now affected, while 3.18 lakh people in 13 districts were hit by the calamity on Monday.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 2.15 lakh people reeling under the flood, followed by Morigaon (37,300) and Dibrugarh (7,800), it said.

The authorities are running 39 relief camps and distribution centres in Nagaon district, where 117 people have taken shelter.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur district, while its tributaries Jia Bharali and Kopili are flowing above the red mark at various other places.

Embankments, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Biswanath, Hojai, Morigaon and Nagaon districts, the ASDMA said.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest-monsoon from most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday but it is likely to turn poor by Friday.

Favourable ventilation condition is likely to keep Delhi's AQI in the 'moderate' category for the next two days," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

By October 2, the air quality is likely to slip to the "lower end of the poor category", SAFAR said. The monsoon started receding from Rajasthan on Monday.

It is expected to withdraw from the rest of northwest India in the next three days, according to an IMD official.

Rains along with thundershowers occurred at most places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and South Interior Karnataka; at many places over Kerala and Mahe; at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Puducherry and Karaikal and at isolated places over Gujarat.

The IMD has forecast moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 12 hours. Dry weather very likely over most parts of the northwest India during next five days, it said.