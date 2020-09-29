STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaishankar to visit Japan from October 6-7 for Quad meet

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar and Motegi are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:40 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo from October 6 to 7 during which he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and attend a ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral coalition.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar and Motegi are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the second India-Australia-Japan-USA ministerial meeting on October 6 in which the Foreign ministers of the respective countries will participate," the MEA said.

It said the foreign ministers will discuss the post-COVID-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic.

"They will also discuss regional issues and collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," it said.

The MEA said Jaishankar will also hold bilateral consultations with the foreign ministers of Australia and the US during the visit to Japan.

