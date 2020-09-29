STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Killing of J&K lawyer and activist Babar Qadri ordered from Pakistan: Cops

On Thursday evening, Babar, 36, was shot dead by the militants, who disguised as clients, at his residence at Hawal area of downtown Srinagar.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:32 AM

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said the killing of young lawyer and activist Babar Qadri in Srinagar last week was ordered, instructed and instigated from Pakistan, claiming that the people involved in the attack have been identified.

“Babar Qadri’s killing was ordered, instructed and instigated by terror handlers from Pakistan. It is not the normal killing that has happened. We have heard the audio and watched the video recordings of Babar before he was killed by militants last week,” DG J&K Police Dilbagh Singh told reporters on Monday.

On Thursday evening, Babar, 36, was shot dead by the militants, who disguised as clients, at his residence at Hawal area of downtown Srinagar.

The DGP said the police have identified the people involved in the killing of the Babar, who was also a TV panelist and used to participate in debates on Kashmir.

“We are going to get to the roots on how it was planned and where the conspiracy was hatched. This is being done to send a sense of fear among the people so that they are not able to speak the truth and talk freely,” he said. 

Babar was killed three days after he had posted a tweet asking the J&K Police to register an FIR against a person for spreading a wrong campaign against him that he was working for agencies. 

