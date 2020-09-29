STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive arms haul in Mizoram, BSF recovers 30 assault rifles

Official sources suspected that the weapons were smuggled from Bangladesh and meant for a militant organisation of Northeast.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

BSF men with the recovered arms, ammunition and the arrested carriers (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the biggest haul of weapons in Northeast in recent times, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 30 sophisticated rifles – 29 of them of AK series – in Mizoram.

The seizure was made in Mamit district bordering Bangladesh on Monday night. Three carriers of the arms, identified as Lalhuapzauva (56), Vanlalruata (25), and Liansanga (46), were apprehended. All of them are from Mizoram capital Aizawl.

A BSF team had launched a special operation on the outskirts of a village, Phuldungsei, following receipt of intelligence inputs on the transportation of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. The team, which was supervised by BSF DIG Kuldeep Singh, soon noticed the movement of two vehicles. It intercepted them at a place 15 from the India-Bangladesh border and recovered the weapons.

“While conducting a thorough search of the vehicles, the BSF party recovered 30 sophisticated weapons, including 29 AK series rifles, along with 7,894 live cartridges and 28 magazines concealed in the fabricated cavities of the vehicles,” the BSF said in a statement.

The proliferation of weapons in the Northeast has been a major cause of concern for the government. Weapons, including some manufactured in China, are smuggled into India from Myanmar mostly by the insurgents who run an arms market.

