Nagaland to skill 100 migrant workers, offers Rs 2 lakh each for a start-up

The criteria for selection are that the applicants have to be locals and they must have returned to the state by a special train, flight or road between May 22 and August 6.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In a first in the Northeast, the Nagaland government has launched a livelihood generation programme for the locals rendered displaced and jobless by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the “Livelihood Generation Programme for Returned Migrant Workers due to Covid-19 Pandemic”, 100 migrant workers will be shortlisted by the government for training in skills development. Subsequently, they will be offered seed money of Rs 2 lakh each so they can launch a start-up.

Altogether 15,019 migrant workers had registered themselves with the government following their return to the state during the pandemic.

The state’s Commissioner-Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department Kekhrievor Kevichusa said the government had already sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore for the programme funded by the North Eastern Council.

K Hokishe Assumi, who is the director of the department, said the applicants could apply online and following the screening at four stages, 100 of them would be selected.

ALSO READ | No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight

The criteria for selection are that the applicants have to be locals and they must have returned to the state by a special train, flight or road between May 22 and August 6. They will also be required to furnish documents or certificates that were issued to them by a designated quarantine centre after they were discharged.

Imnatiba, an MLA who is the advisor to Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship departments, said the government was seeking to address the problem of unemployment partially through this programme. He appealed to the migrant workers to avail of the benefit and assured that the programme would be constantly monitored to ensure impartiality.

According to official sources, after the candidates are shortlisted, awareness and reorientation programmes besides training on skills development and capacity building will be conducted for them online. The state government will rope in resource persons from different sectors for the purpose. The seed money will be released at the end of the training.

