STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven elephants electrocuted in four months in Chhattisgarh, HC directive to officials gets ‘scant regard’

Three pachyderms died after coming in contact with live wire in last six days in the state.

Published: 29th September 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Tusker electrocuted

Tusker electrocuted.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Electrocution, becoming a increasingly common cause in the killing of tuskers in Chhattisgarh.

Three pachyderms died after coming in contact with live wire in last six days in the state. And during the past four months, electrocution was the reason of death for the seven out of the 13 elephants that died.

Ironically, the deaths of elephant owing to electrocution continue to occur despite the Chhattisgarh high court directive in 2019 to the officials of concerned departments (forest and energy) besides the experts to ensure "no such incidents should happen in future."

“Significant number of elephants have died after coming in contact with the transmission or open lines via illegal electrical fencing,” the court had then observed and asked the officials and experts to put their heads together to ensure no more such instances of death should occur.

“On a public interest litigation over the rising elephant deaths due to electrocution, the high court had in its observation given instruction to the officials and others.

But there is scant regard to the court’s observation as the death toll of jumbos has risen to seven in merely four months. Chhattisgarh state power distribution company limited (CSPDCL) is yet to address the rampant illegal power connections causing the deaths of elephant,” said the wildlife enthusiast and the petitioner Nitin Singhvi, who further added that in many instances even the forest officials are not aware on what actions were been taken against those found guilty over elephants dying of electrocution. 

In just one forest division of Dharamjaigarh in Raigarh district, the officials of forest department had earlier shared with the CSPDCL of over 3500 illegal power connections but no effective action is said to be initiated to intercept such unauthorised practices.  

The elephant deaths in the state had also occurred by electrocution due to the low-slung High Tension (HT) cables owned by the CSPDCL.

The senior forest officials told that they will raise the issue of illegal connections with the Chairman of the power distribution company to work out a lasting solution for areas ventured frequently by the tuskers.

Chhattisgarh is among those states which accounts for high elephant deaths owing to electrocution, where fifty-two such casualties out of the 126 tuskers killed during the last 16 years in the state.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh elephants Chhattisgarh Human wildlife conflict
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp