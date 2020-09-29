STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Single-day COVID-19 cases in India drop below 75,000, recovery rate rises to 83.01 per cent

The total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 61,45, 291 with 70,589 new infections, while the death toll reached 96,318 after 776 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 29th September 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing white protective gear, foreground, mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body at a cremation site in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Daily COVID-19 cases in India dropped below 75,000 and less than 1,000 deaths were reported in a day after nearly a month, while total recoveries crossed the 51 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 61,45, 291 with 70,589 new infections, while the death toll reached 96,318 after 776 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 51,01,397 pushing the recovery rate to 83.01 per cent.

There are 9,47,576 active cases in the country which comprise 15.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.57 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60-lakh mark on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 with 11,42,811 samples being tested on Monday.

The 776 new fatalities include 180 from Maharashtra, 70 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Karnataka, 58 from Uttar Pradesh, 56 from West Bengal, 46 from Punjab, 37 each from Andhra Pradesh and Delhi and 35 from Madhya Pradesh.

Total 96,318 deaths reported so far in the country include 35,751 from Maharashtra followed by 9,383 from Tamil Nadu, 8,641 from Karnataka, 5,745 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,652 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,272 from Delhi, 4,837 from West Bengal, 3,428 from Gujarat, 3,284 from Punjab and 2,242 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp