UP opposition parties demand quick justice to Hathras gangrape victim in fast-track court

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "There is no expectation from today's insensitive power."

Published: 29th September 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HATHRAS (UTTAR PRADESH): Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government following the death of the 19-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, the opposition parties in the state demanded prosecution of the four culprits in a fast-track court.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati tweeted in Hindi, "The news of the death of the Dalit girl after gangrape in Hathras, UP, is very sad. The government should provide all possible help to the victim's family and ensure quick punishment to the culprits by prosecuting them in a fast-track court..."

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "There is no expectation from today's insensitive power."

Another leader from his party, Sunil Yadav, too blamed the state government. "The unfortunate incident in Hathras has once again exposed and shamed the UP government. The victim's tongue was cut off and her spinal cord was broken, but the Yogi (Adityanath) government filed a mere case of eve-teasing. It was only after the case got into the limelight, the UP Police filed a proper case of gang-rape," he said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari reiterated: "The Hathras gang-rape is unfortunate and the barbaric nature of the incident makes us feel shameful. Even Nirbhaya would be ashamed today. The victim's only fault was that she lived a state ruled by the BJP."

The woman was raped allegedly by four men in her village on September 14 when she went to a farm. Police have arrested the four accused. 

