Bihar polls: RJD plays hard ball, Congress calls state head for seat-sharing formula

RJD leader Manoj Jha told the media that the Congress Party should give up its stubborn stand on seat sharing and that the number of seats offer (58) was correct.

Published: 30th September 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav . (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With the RJD  giving an ultimatum of 24 hours to decide on seat sharing, the Congress brass summoned Bihar unit president Madan Mohan Jha and senior leader Sadanand Singh to Delhi for discussing the poll scenario. Jha and Singh will reach Delhi on Wednesday to discus the issue with the Congress central steering committee.

The RJD has asked the Congress Party to clear its stand on the number of seats-offered in the Grand Alliance before October 1 —the day of notification for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls is issued.

RJD leader Manoj Jha told the media that the Congress Party should give up its stubborn stand on seat sharing and that the number of seats offer (58) was correct.

“The RJD, which is leading the Grand Alliance, despite being the biggest ally has reduced its share of seats. With this, the Congress should come with final decision before October 1.”

Recently, Congress Party steering committee president Avinash Pandey had announced that the party will contest on all 243 seats if it is not given a respectable number of seats by the RJD. But, the RJD hardened its position  after Pandey’s statement and offered 58 seats to  the Congress. 

A Congress insider said that the party was likely to make its stand clear on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Ignored by RJD, Kushwaha heralds fifth alliance with two parties ahead of Bihar polls

“If the RJD continues denying more than 58 seats to Congress Party, the Congress Party will have no other option but to exit from the Grand Alliance and fight alone or in alliance with any other party on all seats.”

In 2015, the Congress got 41 seats as part of the seat-sharing arrangement while the RJD and the JD-U contested on 101 seats each.

This time, the Congress is said to be keen on contesting on at least  70 seats with no JD-U in the alliance.

Same story in BJP camp

The BJP’s central steering committee on Tuesday summoned its Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal to discuss the LJP’s demand of at least 42 seats. The BJP has reportedly offered 27 Assembly and 2 MLC seats to the LJP.

“Like the Congress Party causing trouble over seat sharing in the GA, the LJP is doing the same in the NDA. The BJP seems to be at its wits end as to how find a solution,” said a senior NDA leader. The LJP is adamant with its demand of at least 42 Assembly and 2 MLC seats.

