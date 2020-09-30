STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire at Raymond office in Maharashtra's Thane; no casualty

The ground-plus-one-storey office building of the Raymond Company is located on Pokhran Road No.1 in the city.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

A firefighter attempts to douse a blaze at Raymond Company in Thane Wednesday morning Sept. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Fire broke out at textile and apparels firm Raymond's office building in Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Thane civic fire services received a call at 5.50 am about the blaze, the city's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The company said that there were no injuries or casualties.

A portion of an office building at the Raymond Ltd's premises in Thane (West) has been affected by fire.

The fire has been contained by the fire officers and RDMC officials.

The damage is being assessed, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the affected building is adequately insured and business of the company continues normally.

Raymond, however, did not mention the cause of the fire.

The ground-plus-one-storey office building of Raymond is located on Pokhran Road No.1 in the city.

As per locals, flames could be seen from a long distance.

The RDMC team, three fire engines, two jumbo water tankers, three other tankers and police rushed to the spot, Kadam said.

The blaze was brought under control after hectic efforts for over an hour, fire officer Rajendra Raut said.

Office fixtures and furniture were destroyed in the fire, he said.

"There was no casualty," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

