I am doing well, says V-P Naidu a day after he tested positive for COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI:Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who has tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday thanked the vice president of Maldives for his message wishing him speedy recovery, and said he appreciates his spontaneous response and sincere concern.

Responding to a message from Vice President Faisal Naseem of Maldives, Naidu said, "I am doing well and there is no cause for concern.

" "I am taking all necessary steps to combat the virus as per medical advice.

I am indeed touched by your warm good wishes," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice president also thanked ministers, chief ministers and legislators for their messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

"I am indeed touched by your warm, good wishes," he responded on Twitter.

Naidu had on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

He is asymptomatic and in good health.

Naidu, 71, has been advised home quarantine.

His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.