STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I am doing well, says V-P Naidu a day after he tested positive for COVID-19

The vice president also thanked ministers, chief ministers and legislators for their messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Published: 30th September 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who has tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday thanked the vice president of Maldives for his message wishing him speedy recovery, and said he appreciates his spontaneous response and sincere concern.

Responding to a message from Vice President Faisal Naseem of Maldives, Naidu said, "I am doing well and there is no cause for concern.

" "I am taking all necessary steps to combat the virus as per medical advice.

I am indeed touched by your warm good wishes," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice president also thanked ministers, chief ministers and legislators for their messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

"I am indeed touched by your warm, good wishes," he responded on Twitter.

Naidu had on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

He is asymptomatic and in good health.

Naidu, 71, has been advised home quarantine.

His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vankaiah Naidu Vice president venkaiah naidu COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp