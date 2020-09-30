STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India successfully test-fires BrahMos cruise missile with extended strike range of 450 km

The extended-range version of BrahMos was developed after India's full membership to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which removed caps on the range of the cruise missile

Published: 30th September 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Brahmos missile (Photo | Twitter/ANI)B

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with indigenous components for an extended range from a land based platform off the Odisha coast.

The missile deployed in full operational configuration blasted off from launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 10.30 am and met all mission parameters as expected.

Defence sources said the missile -- an Indo-Russian joint venture -- was put to trial with indigenous booster, airframe section, propulsion system, power supply and many other major components.

The test jointly conducted by DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace for an extended range of 450 km has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful weapon system realising the Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge.

"It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content. The BrahMos land-attack cruise missile was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8. The missile has proved its prowess once again as the best supersonic cruise system in the world," said a senior defence official.

Although the land-attack version of the missile has been operationalised in the Indian Army since 2007, this test validated the indigenous components incorporated to achieve higher strike range.

The extended-range version of BrahMos was developed after India's full membership to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which removed caps on the range of the cruise missile. The strike range of the missile has been enhanced from 290 km to 450 km.

"The changes in the engine and fuel system give it additional capabilities of going much beyond its earlier range of 290 km. We are testing the capabilities of flying the missile at a higher altitude so that it can achieve more range as the friction in air is much less," the official informed.

The nine-metre long two-stage missile is capable of carrying a conventional warhead weighing up to 300 kg. The BrahMos missile has three versions - land, ship and air. It can effectively engage targets from an altitude as low as 10 metres for surgical strikes at terror training camps across the border without causing collateral damage.

"With an extended range, the world's best cruise missile in its class can now change the dynamics of conventional warfare. Its range, speed and stealth capabilities can be enhanced further as per the requirement of the armed forces," the official added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO personnel, team BrahMos and the industry for the spectacular mission.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmos Test fire
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp