STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Somaiya meets Governor over complaint against Mumbai Mayor, Maharashtra minister

Somaiya has accused Pednekar and Parab, both Shiv Sena leaders, of using their political influence and grabbing government developed properties, a charge dismissed by the mayor as "baseless".

Published: 30th September 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his complaint against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and state Transport Minister Anil Parab.

Somaiya has accused Pednekar and Parab, both Shiv Sena leaders, of using their political influence and grabbing government developed properties, a charge dismissed by the mayor as "baseless".

Somaiya, who has also filed a complaint with the Nirmal Nagar police station in suburban Bandra in this regard, met the governor on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the former parliamentarian claimed the governor sought details mentioned in the complaint and assured to forward it to the chief secretary.

When contacted, Pednekar said the allegations are baseless and she doesn't have any involvement in the matter.

"I am not at all involved in this. The owners of the said flats are different. No shop or house is registered in my name in the (SRA) building," she told PTI.

She said even the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has given in writing that no flat is registered in the name of Pednekar family.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Parab Bhagat Singh Koshyari Kishori Pednekar Kirit Somaiya BJP
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp