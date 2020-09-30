STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recovers from COVID-19

On September 16 after contracting the virus, Gadkari had isolated himself and had also requested all who had come in his contact to follow the protocol.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has recovered from coronavirus. The Road Transport, Highways and MSME minister was tested positive on September 16. Thanking people for their prayers and wishes, the minister in a tweet said: "I am happy to say that I have recovered from coronavirus with the blessings and good wishes of all".

The former BJP president also thanked well-wishers for their affection to him. On September 16 after contracting the virus, Gadkari had isolated himself. The minister had also requested all who had come in his contact to follow the protocol.

The monsoon session of Parliament concluded on September 23, eight days ahead of the schedule, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus among members. The session, which started on September 14 amid COVID-19 pandemic, was otherwise scheduled to conclude on October 1.

Many MPs, including some ministers, had tested positive for COVID-19. In a first in Indian parliamentary history, some members of the Lok Sabha were also seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber and visitor galleries to ensure social distancing.

The Rajya Sabha also followed similar practice, with its members seated in the Lower House. During this session, while the Rajya Sabha met in the first half of the day, the Lok Sabha assembled at 3 pm. Members wore masks and face shields in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, fibre glass shields were placed in front of the benches and on either side of the seats to prevent the spread of the virus. The members were not allowed to speak while standing.

