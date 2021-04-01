Former Rajasthan Administrative Service officer, three others jailed for seven years in 19-year-old corruption case

By PTI

KOTA: An anti-corruption court here on Wednesday sentenced a former Rajasthan Administrative Service officer and three others in a 19-year-old corruption case.

The three others, who were sentenced by Special Judge Pramod Kumar Malik of the ACB court, included two former employees of the Kota municipal corporation and a city resident.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 21 lakh on the four convicts.

The convicts included former RAS officer K L Meena, KMC's former junior engineer Babbu Gupta and clerk Jagannath besides Kota resident Hari Singh, Assistant Director (Prosecution) Ashok Kumar Joshi said.

During the trial of the 19-year-old case, four other accused in the case died due to which the case against them was dropped, he said.

"If public servants turn corrupt, the roots of a democratic nation also weaken and affect its development," the court observed while convicting the four accused.

The case against the convicts pertained to the sale of government land by cheating and forgery of documents and was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2002, the ADP said.