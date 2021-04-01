Madhya Pradesh: Passenger train coach derails; none hurt

By PTI

JABALPUR: A coach of the Itarsi Cheoki (Prayagraj) special passenger train was derailed near Bohani station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, an official said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

"The SLR coach of the ItarsiCheoki (Prayagraj) special passenger train (number 01117) got derailed near Bohani station," West Central Railway CPRO Rahul Jaipuriya said, adding that the incident occurred around 8.45 pm.

The SLR coach, which is the first next to the engine got derailed, he said.

The incident affected train traffic on the down line of the Jabalpur Itarsi section.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.