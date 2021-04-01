STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata Banerjee scared as she is set to lose Nandigram to BJP: Nadda ahead of polling in constituency

All eyes in Bengal are focused on Nandigram, the epicenter of the Assembly elections, which is going to the polls on Thursday. Mamata is contesting against her once-trusted lieutenant Suvendu.

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national president JP Nadda said on Wednesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scared as she has realised that she is set to lose the Nandigram seat to BJP.

While addressing a rally in Hooghly district, Nadda said, "Mamata didi is scared. She has realised she is losing Nandigram. Suvendu (Adhikari) was elected from here in 2016 Assembly elections. He did not come here as an outsider. It is Mamata who has come and now she will lose here a well.’’

All eyes in Bengal are focused on Nandigram, the epicenter of the Assembly elections, which is going to the polls on Thursday. Mamata is contesting against her once-trusted lieutenant Suvendu.

Hitting out at Mamata on the issue of women’s safety and lawlessness in Bengal, Nadda said, "West Bengal is number one in terms of kidnapping of women, attempt to murder and unsolved missing cases. Two tribal girls were raped in Jalpaiguri but no action was taken. What have the people raising Maa, Mati, Manush slogan have done for women?"

Reiterating BJP’s Hindutva rhetoric, Nadda accused Mamata of imposing a "curfew" during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Curfew was imposed in Bengal hen Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Should we let it continue? Should a grant temple of Lord Ram be made in Ayodhya or not?’’ he asked.  

The BJP chief reiterated that his party will derail Mamata’s government by bagging more than 200 seats.

"We will cross the 200-seat target. The people have Bengal have come forward to defeat Mamata Banerjee. They are sending a message against extortion and cut-money,’’ he said.

