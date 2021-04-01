STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man from Rajasthan gets life sentence for raping two minor sisters in 2019

The father of the two minor victims approached Dabi police station on July 4, 2019 and lodged a case of rape against Khati, who was a tenant in his house in Dabi town.

Published: 01st April 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Statements of 13 witnesses were recorded before the court during the trial and at least 20 documents were produced. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life term in jail for raping two minor sisters in Dabi area of the district in 2019.

The POCSO Court No.2 of the city convicted Heeralal Khati (27), a resident of Baigu police station area of Chittorgarh district, to life term in jail for raping two minor sisters in Dabi police station of the district, Public Prosecutor (PP), POCSO Court No.2, Bundi, Mahaveer Meghwal said.

The father of the two minor victims approached Dabi police station on July 4, 2019 and lodged a case of rape against Khati, who was a tenant in his house in Dabi town, Meghwal added.

The minor survivors' father stated that his 5-year-old and 6-year-old daughters were playing at home while he was out for work, the prosecutor added.

The father said his tenant tempted his two daughters with a chocolate to his room, where he raped them, the PP said.

Based on the report, a case of rape under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act were lodged against Khati and a probe was initiated that led to his arrest soon after, he further said.

The convict has been in jail ever since he was arrested two years back, Meghwal added.

POCSO court judge Arun Kumar Jain on Wednesday held Khati guilty under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and convicted him to life term in jail till his natural death, he said.

Statements of 13 witnesses were recorded before the court during the trial and at least 20 documents were produced, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Rapes in India
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp