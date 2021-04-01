Man from Rajasthan gets life sentence for raping two minor sisters in 2019

By PTI

KOTA: A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life term in jail for raping two minor sisters in Dabi area of the district in 2019.

The POCSO Court No.2 of the city convicted Heeralal Khati (27), a resident of Baigu police station area of Chittorgarh district, to life term in jail for raping two minor sisters in Dabi police station of the district, Public Prosecutor (PP), POCSO Court No.2, Bundi, Mahaveer Meghwal said.

The father of the two minor victims approached Dabi police station on July 4, 2019 and lodged a case of rape against Khati, who was a tenant in his house in Dabi town, Meghwal added.

The minor survivors' father stated that his 5-year-old and 6-year-old daughters were playing at home while he was out for work, the prosecutor added.

The father said his tenant tempted his two daughters with a chocolate to his room, where he raped them, the PP said.

Based on the report, a case of rape under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act were lodged against Khati and a probe was initiated that led to his arrest soon after, he further said.

The convict has been in jail ever since he was arrested two years back, Meghwal added.

POCSO court judge Arun Kumar Jain on Wednesday held Khati guilty under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and convicted him to life term in jail till his natural death, he said.

Statements of 13 witnesses were recorded before the court during the trial and at least 20 documents were produced, he added.