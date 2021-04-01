Man kills father-in-law, dumps body on railway track in Maharashtra's Thane

By PTI

THANE: The railway police in Maharashtra's Thane city has arrested a man for allegedly killing his father-in-law and dumping his body on a railway track, an official said on Thursday.

The crime came to light when the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the railway track between Karjat and Bhivpuri stations on March 17, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered with the Karjat railway police, he said.

During the probe, the victim was identified as Ravi Pawar (45) a resident of Mangaon in Amravati district, he said.

Pawar's family informed the police that he had set out with his son-in-law on March 16, and had never returned, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and the victim's son-in-law Sailesh Bhosale on Tuesday, the official said, adding that further probe is underway to ascertain the motive for the killing.