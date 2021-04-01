This state won't allow you to buy liquor if you are found without a face mask

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: No alcohol will be supplied to customers who are found without a face mask or flouting social distance norms of Covid-19 at liquor stores from Thursday.

The Chhattisgarh government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines for liquor shops to be strictly followed across all zones of the state.

Every liquor shop has been allocated Rs 10000 for ensuring that the new directive is complied with, proper arrangement of sanitisers, additional masks, cleanliness on the premises and constituting inspection squad in every district.

The squad in the respective district will compulsorily visit each liquor shop at least five times daily and forward a report on the compliance of the new guidelines to the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited headquarter in the state capital.

The Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated in Chhattisgarh with 4563 new coronavirus patients and 29 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

