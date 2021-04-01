STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uddhav lays foundation for Bal Thackeray memorial; BJP, MNS not invited

The event took place in the former official mayoral bungalow near Shivaji Park, where the memorial is proposed to be set up at the cost of Rs 400 crore.

Published: 01st April 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's memorial at Dadar in central Mumbai, even as the opposition BJP and the MNS slammed the state government for not inviting their party leaders to the function.

The event took place in the former official mayoral bungalow near Shivaji Park, where the memorial is proposed to be set up at the cost of Rs 400 crore.

State Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, among others, were present on the occasion.

Approval for the project had been given during the tenure of previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is now the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

However, the state government did not invite Fadnavis as well as Uddhav's cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for the event citing the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The BJP and the MNS criticised the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over it.

"When Fadnavis was the chief minister, he took extra efforts in getting the necessary clearances from the Centre for the memorial. Old mayor's bungalow is a heritage site, still he helped in obtaining all kinds of nods. Hence, not inviting him to the event shows Shiv Sena's mean treatment," BJP's Pravin Darekar, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "If several ministers and their staff can attend the event at the old mayor's bungalow, then why not invite Raj Thackeray?" "Raj Thackeray had served in the Shiv Sena for many years. He has contributed to that party, but selectively not inviting him is not a healthy way of politics," he said.

In the first phase of the memorial construction, Rs 250 crore will be spent on the works like electrification and parking facility.

The first phase is likely to be completed in 14 months.

The Shiv Sena is in power in the state with the NCP and the Congress.

These three parties had joined hands after the 2019 Assembly polls results to keep the BJP way from power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray MNS BJP NCP Congress
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp