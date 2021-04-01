STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath government will drag Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh: Minister

"Ansari is involved in several cases and will get punishment as per court's order," the minister said.

Published: 01st April 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Accusing the Congress of backing gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Thursday said the Yogi Adityanath government will "drag" him to his state from a Punjab jail.

Ansari, an MLA from Mau constituency, is allegedly involved in various cases of attempt to murder, murder, cheating and conspiracy apart from offences under the Gangsters Act, lodged in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters here, Swarup, minister of state for Parliamentary affairs, said, "The DNA of Congress is standing with anti-social elements especially Islamic terrorists. As per its character, Congress is standing with Mukhtar Ansari."

"Yogi government will drag Ansari back from Punjab jail to Uttar Pradesh," he added.

"Ansari is involved in several cases and will get punishment as per court's order," the minister said.

He said the state government was taking stern action against those working against culture and traditions.

The Supreme Court had ordered on March 26 that Ansari be transferred to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in two weeks.

Ansari's wife had on Wednesday written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing fears that her husband will be killed in a fake encounter while being transferred from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh following the Supreme Court direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Ansari Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp