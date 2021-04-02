STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65-year-old woman beaten to death by son in Rajasthan's Kota

A 65-year-old woman died here on Friday, two days after her alcoholic son allegedly thrashed and beat her with a brick, police said.

By PTI

KOTA: A 65-year-old woman died here on Friday, two days after her alcoholic son allegedly thrashed and beat her with a brick, police said.

The victim, identified as Rajkumari Bairwa, went into a coma after the incident that took place on Wednesday night in Udhyog Nagar.

She succumbed during the treatment at Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital.

The accused, Shashikant, 35, according to police, is unemployed and would "frequently" hit his mother over monetary issues.

"On Wednesday as well, the argument over money turned violent," Sub Inspector (SI) Mohammed Ibrahim said, adding that he thrashed her after she refused to give him money.

The victim had been living with the accused, her younger son, since the death of her husband Babulal, who worked for the state's irrigation department.

Her elder son is employed with the revenue department and is currently posted in Ajmer, the SI said.

A case was lodged on the complaint of the victim's brother under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.

The victim's body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

