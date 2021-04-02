STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case registered after vehicle of BJP candidate carrying EVM attacked in Assam

Sources informed that an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons who attacked the car carrying the polled machine.

Published: 02nd April 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 12:20 PM

Polling underway during the second phase of Assam Assembly elections on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

KARIMGANJ (Assam): Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after a mob spotted a BJP candidate's vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The vehicle of the polling party of Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on their way to the strong room in Karimganj town, officials said on Friday morning.

"They took a lift in a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of sitting BJP MLA from Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul. When it reached Nimal Bazar area, some public spotted it," an official of the district administration said.

Paul is also the BJP candidate from the seat this time.

The mob, mostly consisting of AIUDF and Congress supporters, vandalised the vehicle, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVMs, eyewitnesses said.

"The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately and they tried to pacify the mob. But the crowd did not listen, forcing the police to fire in the air to disperse them," police sources said.

The DC and the SP then brought the EVMs to Patharkandi police station at night, from where it was taken and deposited at the strong room in Karimganj town, they added.

Ratabari and Patharkandi constituencies went for polls in the second phase on Thursday.

